18-year-old opens barber shop despite pandemic

An 18-year-old’s passion for cutting hair has seen him open up a barber shop in Matintar, Nadi even during this difficult time.

Luke Tokalautawa Thompson has been interested in hair dressing since the age of 10, grooming all his family and friends.

Speaking to FBC News, Thompson says he dropped out of high school to chase his dream and did not give up until it was a reality.

“So I have been barbering now for 4 to 5 years in the professional industry and I just think it was about time I wanted to step out and try opening my own.”

He says it hasn’t been easy, but the support from his parents and friends has been crucial.

Thompson was cutting hair at a few local salons in Nadi over the years and even went overseas to learn the trade.

According to the young businessman, even the pandemic could not deter him from investing and starting his dream job.

“So from a young age I had a passion about cutting hair and serving people and I decided to open up in this coronavirus time just to step out and test my faith knowing that if I’m able to last and endure in this time and when things get back to normal it will be smooth and I thank God for giving me the courage.”

A significant amount of money has been invested at the Luke “The Groomer” barber shop that has also created new jobs.