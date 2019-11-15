Reports of buyout not true: Digicel

We can categorically state that there is no basis to this whatsoever and that no approach has been made to us.

Digicel Fiji says there is no truth in reports that the state-owned China Mobile is looking at buying the Pacific operations.

The Australian Financial Review is reporting that the proposed deal that has raised concerns in Canberra and opened a new front in Beijing’s battle for influence in the region.

Digicel Fiji chief executive, Farid Mohammed says there is no basis to this whatsoever and that no approach has been made to them.

The Australian Financial Review says it has been told that a consortium led by a senior Australian telecommunications executive is putting together a rival bid to China Mobile, but it may require a federal government loan guarantee to secure the assets.

Digicel, founded by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien, is the biggest mobile phone carrier in PNG, Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa.

The report says the company, which also has operations in Central America and the Caribbean along with the Pacific, is struggling under $US6.7 billion of debt and is facing looming repayment deadlines over the next 30 months.

Security sources in Canberra have told The Australian Financial Review that they were aware of the potential sale and were concerned about the strategic implications, while the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it will continue to monitor this issue.

Digicel began operations in Fiji in 2008 and also owns pay television service, Sky Pacific.