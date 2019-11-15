12.8% drop in investments forecast

The Investment Fiji says following the recent forecast by the Reserve Bank, they expect an estimated 12.8 percent reduction in local investment.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says this is a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reduction ranges to an average of 20 percent from its previous position.

Strong adds the findings set a benchmark and provides a platform on their approach from recovery to sustainability.

He states retaining investment is key as this will broaden Fiji’s economic base.

“Looking at our key contribution to the Fijian economy. And we’ve narrow this down to four key things. And this what galvanizing all the work that we are doing at Investment Fiji. And this setting ourselves a target for foreign investment dollars, not just projects that are being registered but projects that will actualize contribution to the economy this year.”

Strong also confirms they are finalizing strategies to increase the success of Fijian products in the international markets.

The organization aims to win six key markets for exports which include Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America, China, Japan, and India.