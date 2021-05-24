Home

Business

$11m in FNPF home loan assistance

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 29, 2021 5:02 pm
Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu. [File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund COVID-19 Home Loan Assistance has been extended to 31st October.

The scheme was to close tomorrow but the FNPF has extended it to next month.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu confirms $11.7 million has been paid for 1,215 members home loans and the Fund continues to receive expressions of interest.

The programme helped members make home loan repayments if they lost their job due to COVID-19.

Of the total applications received, 1,163 were lodged by banks and lending institutions, while 52 were submitted manually.

