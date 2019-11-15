119 complaints on misleading and bait advertising

The issue of misleading and bait advertising is on the rife again.

The Consumer Council of Fiji confirms they have received 119 complaints in relation to misleading and bait advertisement in the last nine months.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says some traders are using sale gimmicks and luring consumers.

Shandil says they have come across cases where sale prices have been put on items that are not available or are in very less quantity.

“What we have seen from the complaints that we have received there have been instances where actually customers as soon as the doors of the retail shop or outlet opened, they entered only to be told that the item is not available and it has been sold out so how can that be possible. It however can be concluded that it is a cunning way to get customers into your shop.”

Advertisers have also been warned that they should be more upfront and honest with consumers.