11,662 Fijians went abroad for various reasons

International Departure at Nadi Airport. [Photo Credit: Fiji Pocket Guide]

Over 11,000 Fijians left Fiji last month, with the majority visiting friends or relatives or leaving for holidays.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, a total of 11,662 Fiji residents departed our shores last month, of which 9,438 or 80.9 percent were for a short-term absence of under three months.

It says 483, or 4.1 percent, went for over three months

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 1,741 or 14.9% of resident departures were for a longer-term absence of one year or more.

The reasons for departure as reported by residents leaving for a short-term absence include, visiting friends or relatives which accounted for 39.3 percent departure, 35.7 percent went for holidays, 14.8 percent for business, 3.6 percent for education and training while 2.8 percent left for employment among other reasons.