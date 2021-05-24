11% economic growth forecast for 2022

The COVID-19 induced economic recession has started to bottom out.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has released a Financial Stability Review for October 2021 which states that current labour market conditions and broader economic activity are still below pre-pandemic levels.

However recent indicators suggest that things are starting to improve.

In addition, Fiji’s ability to rapidly fully vaccinate over 90 percent of its adult population has enabled the government to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions and ultimately reopen borders for international travel from 01 December, ushering in a wave of optimism.

Against this backdrop, the Fijian economy is expected to rebound by 11.3 percent in 2022, following a re-estimated 15.2 percent contraction in 2020 and a 4.1 percent decline in 2021.

The economic recovery from 2022 onwards is contingent on the resumption of tourism activity and its spill-over effects on other sectors of the economy.

Broad-based economic recovery is envisaged to continue into 2023 and 2024, with the forecasts 8.5 percent and 7.7 percent expansion respectively.