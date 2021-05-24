11 businesses compete for Excellence Awards

Eleven businesses are competing for top honours at the Fiji Business Excellence Awards next Friday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

National Training and Productivity Centre Director, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, says this will recognize businesses which have made efforts towards excellence.

“The important part of participating in the Fiji Business Awards is that organizations are part of this elite group of organizations that have gone through this process and have proven themselves in Fiji. Their status in Fiji speaks for itself.”

The FBEA will also introduce two new awards this year in line with the government’s commitment at COP26.

These are the Green Sustainability Acknowledgement and the APO Regional and National Award.