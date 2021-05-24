$106.9m in loans assists over 5,000 businesses

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has received and approved 5, 244 loan applications under the COVID-19 recovery guarantee scheme.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a total of $106.9m.

Sayed-Khaiyum explained that this assistance is part of the $200 million in loans for the COVID-19 recovery guarantee scheme to micro, small, medium, and large enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the government also made negotiations with the institutions that were going to lend that there won’t be any principal payments for the first two years, on the basis that government would pay the interest rate for these businesses.

“Essentially so, therefore these businesses for the first two years they get access to the loan but they don’t have to make any repayments. Given the COVID-19 situation, that period is actually essential for them to get back on their feet because we don’t want these businesses to close down.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says in addition to this, financial institutions are currently processing another 64 applications with a total value of around $3.4m.

He adds to date, the government has paid a total interest cost of around $1.3m on the $107m already disbursed.

In terms of the applications, there were 2,509 applications for micro-enterprises, 1,648 small businesses, 652 medium businesses and 435 large businesses have received loan assistance.