1,000 holiday packages confirmed for Aussie tourists

Bookings by Australian tourists spikes as the country prepares to restart commercial travel.

Since announcements on the resumption of Fiji Airways’ international flights for tourists from 1st December, there’s been an enormous influx of bookings and enquiries from the land down under.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen says so far they have received 1,000 holiday packages from Aussie travellers.

Viljoen says this is compared to the 7 bookings they received after the Prime Minister announced the reopening of borders.

He says this makes up 90% of the overall bookings for Fiji Airways flights and Fiji Airways Holidays packages.

Viljoen adds that it is wonderful to see so many Australians taking advantage of our holiday’s package deals which are up to 45% more affordable than 2019 rates.

The first commercial flight will be from Sydney to Fiji on 1st December.