100% Vaccinated Stamp launched

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 5:00 pm

careFIJI Commitment approved operators whose entire teams are fully vaccinated can now access a new communication tool.

The 100% Vaccinated Stamp will confirm this important safety measure.

Tourism Fiji Director of Marketing, Emma Campbell says this new feature will be displayed concurrently with the CFC logo to identify businesses that are CFC approved and have had all their staff fully vaccinated.

Campbell says they want to ensure safe, yet seamless travel in the new normal, and vaccination is a way to foster their collective responsibility in ensuring safety for both operators and consumers throughout the pandemic.

Campbell says the vaccination toolkit will help the tourism industry communicate and celebrate the amazing progress that Fiji is making in rolling out vaccinations.

To access the 100% Vaccinated Stamp, operators must first be CFC-approved and complete the CFC Vaccination module.

They will then fill in a declaration to confirm they have met the relevant criteria.

Once the declaration is complete, the business will receive a toolkit to help them promote their achievement through digital channels.

Launched in October 2020, the Care Fiji Commitment Program ensures that tourism businesses adopt enhanced safety standards by upskilling operators’ in COVID-19 mitigation practices and protocols to ensure traveller safety.

252 businesses have registered for the programme with159 businesses being fully Care Fiji Commitment approved so far.

