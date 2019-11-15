10 companies fined for illegal gravel extraction

About 10 companies have been slapped with hefty fines for illegally extracting gravel from rivers.

Most of these companies continued extractions even though their licenses had expired, and Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar warns they will not hesitate to take legal action against those caught violating the law.

“So there are few companies which we have marked who their gravel license had expired or they don’t have gravel license and they went ahead and start extracting, so currently we are putting penalties, I don’t have the exact number with me but I would say about 10 to 12 companies have been fined.”

Sudhakar says companies must have prior approval for gravel extraction.

“The fact is we must also be cautious about the environment and the legal requirements, if you want to do trade in gravel or state property you must have proper authorization and it does not mean it’s only a piece of paper.”

The lands minister says companies failing to acquire proper licenses will face the full brunt of the law.

“And we have a mechanism to put penalties on you, there are penalties for trading state property without consent and because it’s also threat and people who extract and sell gravel in this manner can end up in prison”

The Lands Ministry is urging the public to report any illegal extraction of gravel.